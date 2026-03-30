Palm Sunday marked across Mizoram with processions and prayer services

Churches and communities across Mizoram observed Palm Sunday with traditional processions, prayers and sermons, marking the start of Holy Week.

Morning processions saw children carrying palm leaves walk through streets while chanting “Hosanna”, recreating the biblical account of Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem. Although the custom is typically led by children, adults also joined in large numbers this year.

Palm Sunday, locally known as ‘Tumkau Ni’, holds deep religious significance for the Christian-majority state. Churches of different denominations organised special services following the processions, with pastors and elders speaking on the importance of the day and the events leading up to the crucifixion and resurrection.

The observance symbolises the account described in the Gospels, where Jesus entered Jerusalem riding a donkey and was welcomed by crowds laying palm leaves and garments on the road, hailing him as a king and saviour.

Congregations also gathered for fellowship after morning prayers, with churches serving tea to attendees as part of the customary celebrations.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of Holy Week, one of the most important periods in the Christian calendar, culminating in Easter.