PM Modi greets Mizoram, Arunachal on statehood day, highlights strategic and cultural strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 20 extended greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on the occasion of their Statehood Day, underlining their strategic importance and cultural richness.

Marking the 39th anniversary of statehood for both states, the Prime Minister said Arunachal Pradesh represents harmony between tradition and nature and acknowledged the contribution of its people to national development.

“Warm wishes to the people of Arunachal Pradesh on the occasion of their Statehood Day. Blessed with majestic landscapes and an extraordinary cultural diversity, Arunachal Pradesh stands as a shining example of harmony between tradition and nature. Its spirited and industrious citizens play a vital role in strengthening the nation’s progress,” he said.

He also noted that the state’s “diverse tribal ethos adds immense richness to our nation” and expressed hope that it would “continue to scale new heights of development in the times to come”.

Arunachal Pradesh, often referred to as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’, shares international borders with Bhutan, China and Myanmar, making it strategically significant. The state evolved from the North Eastern Frontier Agency (NEFA) to a Union Territory in 1972 before attaining full statehood on February 20, 1987.

The Prime Minister also conveyed greetings to the people of Mizoram, praising the state’s social fabric and community values.

“Greetings to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is widely known for its striking natural beauty and enduring cultural traditions. Its strong community spirit and gracious people embody values of kindness and compassion,” he said in a post on X.

He described the “rich Mizo heritage, expressed through tradition, music and other aspects of everyday life” as inspiring, and wished the state continued progress and new milestones in the years ahead.

Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, after functioning as a Union Territory. The move granted it full statehood within the federal structure, and the day is observed annually to commemorate its formal recognition as a state.