The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has greeted the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. He has also prayed for the continuous progress, peace and prosperity of Mizoram.

In a X post, the Prime Minister said. “Statehood Day wishes to the people of Mizoram. India is very proud of Mizoram's unique cultural tapestry, its rich beauty and the warm-hearted spirit of its people. The Mizo culture is very inspiring, embodying a blend of tradition and harmony. Praying for the continuous progress, peace and prosperity of Mizoram.”

Mizoram Statehood Day is an important observance in the northeastern state of Mizoram, India. It commemorates the day when Mizoram officially became a full-fledged state of the Indian Union. The statehood status was granted to Mizoram on February 20, 1987.

Prior to becoming a state, Mizoram was known as the Lushai Hills district within the state of Assam. However, due to the unique cultural, linguistic, and historical background of the Mizo people, there had been a longstanding demand for a separate statehood status. This demand stemmed from aspirations for greater autonomy and self-governance.

After years of negotiation and deliberation, the Government of India recognized the legitimate aspirations of the Mizo people and enacted the Mizoram Statehood Act in 1986. This act paved the way for the creation of Mizoram as the 23rd state of the Indian Union.

Mizoram Statehood Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm and pride across the state. Various cultural programs, exhibitions, and events are organized to showcase the rich heritage, traditions, and achievements of Mizoram. It's also a time for reflection on the journey towards statehood and the progress made since then.

The day holds significant historical and cultural importance for the people of Mizoram, symbolizing their identity, unity, and resilience. It serves as a reminder of their hard-fought struggle for self-determination and their integration into the diverse tapestry of India's federal structure.