PM Modi inaugurates Bairabi–Sairang rail line in Mizoram, addresses public from Lengpui Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 13 inaugurated the Bairabi–Sairang new railway line, a transformative infrastructure project worth over Rs 8,070 crore that officially connects Mizoram’s capital to the Indian Railways network for the first time.

The ambitious project, constructed across some of the country’s most challenging hilly terrain, features 45 tunnels, 55 major bridges, and 88 minor bridges, reflecting a remarkable feat of engineering. With the inauguration, Sairang in Mizoram is now directly linked to Delhi through the Rajdhani Express, putting Aizawl firmly on India’s railway map.

Speaking at Lengpui Airport, the Prime Minister apologised for not being able to reach Aizawl due to adverse weather conditions, but said he could feel the people’s warmth and affection even from a distance.

Recalling the laying of the foundation stone years ago, Modi hailed the resilience of engineers and workers who overcame immense challenges to complete the project. He described the inauguration as a “historic milestone” not only for Mizoram but also for the entire Northeast.

In his address, the Prime Minister lauded the people of Mizoram for their long-standing contributions to the nation. “Whether in the freedom struggle or in nation building, the people of Mizoram have always come forward. Sacrifice and service, courage and compassion—these values are at the heart of Mizo society,” he said.

Modi also took the opportunity to criticise opposition parties, accusing them of indulging in vote bank politics. “For a long time, some political parties focused only on places with more votes and seats. The entire Northeast, including Mizoram, suffered greatly because of this attitude. Our government’s approach is different—we place neglected and marginalised communities at the centre of development,” he asserted.

The inauguration of the railway line has been widely welcomed as a symbol of connectivity, inclusivity, and integration for Mizoram, marking a new chapter in the state’s developmental journey.