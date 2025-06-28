PM Modi to inaugurate Bairabi–Sairang rail line connecting Mizoram with rest of India

Marking a transformative chapter in Mizoram's transportation landscape, the ambitious 51.38-km Bairabi–Sairang railway line is now fully completed and awaiting inauguration. The project, aimed at connecting Aizawl — the capital of Mizoram — with India’s vast railway network, has successfully overcome formidable geographical, engineering, and logistical challenges.

According to officials from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the line has received safety clearance from the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) and is scheduled for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the coming days.

Once operational, the new rail link will facilitate seamless travel to Aizawl via Silchar, offering passengers scenic vistas of rolling hills, lush forests, and the vibrant cultural fabric of Mizoram — popularly known as the “Land of the Hill People.”

“This landmark achievement makes Mizoram the fourth Northeastern state whose capital is now connected to the national railway grid,” an NFR spokesperson said. “The railway will significantly enhance connectivity, reduce travel time, and serve as a catalyst for regional economic and tourism development.”

The engineering marvel includes 48 tunnels spanning 12.853 km, 55 major and 87 minor bridges, along with five road overbridges and nine road underbridges. Among them, Bridge No. 196 stands out with a towering height of 104 metres, which is 42 metres taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar.

“The line promises to revolutionize the region’s accessibility, stimulate commercial activity, generate employment, and uplift small businesses near station zones,” added the official. “It will also improve inter-state mobility and connectivity across the Northeast.”

The project, which had its ceremonial foundation laid by Prime Minister Modi on November 29, 2014, during a remote event from Maligaon Railway Stadium, was implemented in four key phases:

Bairabi–Hortoki (16.72 km) – Commissioned in July 2024

Hortoki–Kawnpui (9.71 km) – Commissioned in June 2025

Kawnpui–Mualkhang (12.11 km) – Commissioned in June 2025

Mualkhang–Sairang (12.84 km) – Commissioned in June 2025

A final inspection of the Hortoki–Sairang stretch was conducted by CRS (Northeast Frontier Circle) between June 6 and June 10, marking the successful completion of the full alignment.

The CRS earlier authorized freight and passenger train operations on the Bairabi–Hortoki section on August 22, 2024.

The revised sanctioned cost of this mega infrastructure venture stands at approximately Rs 5,021.45 crore.