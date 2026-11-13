Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the Ropuiliani Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museum in Mizoram on November 15 as part of a nationwide programme to launch tribal development initiatives, officials said on November 13.

The museum, located at the Tribal Research Institute in Kelsih near Aizawl, is among several projects under the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs scheduled to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister through video conference.

Designed as a cultural and heritage centre, the museum complex features an open-air theatre, the Birsa Munda Tribal Pride Garden, a cafeteria and staff quarters, among other facilities.

The facility was recently inspected by Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh.

Ropuiliani was a prominent Mizo chieftainess who resisted British colonial rule in the Lushai Hills, now known as Mizoram. She was imprisoned by the British and later taken to Rangamati in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, in present-day Bangladesh, where she died in captivity in January 1895.

The museum aims to recognise her contribution to the region's history and commemorate the role of tribal freedom fighters in India's struggle against colonial rule.

