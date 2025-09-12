PM Modi’s 11-year-old vision comes true ahead of Bairabi-Sairang railway inauguration: Mizoram Governor

Mizoram Governor General (Retd.) V. K. Singh on Friday, September 12 praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for enhancing infrastructure in India’s far-flung regions, highlighting the landmark Bairabi–Sairang railway line project that the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate during his upcoming visit to the state.



Speaking to ANI, the Governor recalled that Modi had, over a decade ago, emphasized that real development could only be achieved when infrastructure reached the remotest corners of the nation. “The Prime Minister had said 11 years back that actual development will take place when the infrastructure reaches the far corners of the country, whether they are border areas or distant states. One of his visions was to connect every state capital by train,” Singh said.



The Governor lauded the railway project, calling it a transformative step for Mizoram. “The Northeast was not well-connected. After the inauguration of the railway line up to Aizawl tomorrow, it is truly connected because the train is considered a people’s transportation,” he remarked.



The newly constructed Sairang Railway Station, located 12 km from Aizawl, is expected to greatly enhance accessibility to the state capital. Singh also expressed optimism about the railway’s potential expansion, saying, “I am sure the railways are geared up to take it 223 km further, right up to the Myanmar border, so that we can make use of the Kaladan project.”



The Bairabi–Sairang railway line, spanning 51.38 km, has been built through some of the most challenging terrain in the Northeast. The project includes 48 tunnels with a combined length of over 12 km and 142 bridges of varying sizes. Among them, Bridge No. 196 is particularly notable: standing 104 metres tall—higher than Delhi’s Qutub Minar—it is the highest bridge on this stretch and the second-highest pier bridge in Indian Railways.



The project is expected to transform connectivity, reduce travel time, and unlock new economic opportunities for the people of Mizoram, further integrating the state with the rest of India.