Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Lalduhoma upon taking oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram.

PM Modi took to social media platform X, and posted a congratulatory message for the newly sworn-in Mizoram Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Pu. Lalduhoma on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The Centre will work closely with the new Government in order to fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Mizoram." said PM Modi in the X post.

Congratulations to Pu. Lalduhoma on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. The Centre will work closely with the new Government in order to fulfil the aspirations of the wonderful people of Mizoram. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2023

This event marked a historic departure from the long-standing dominance of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Congress party in the state's governance.

The ZPM, having registered as a political party only four years prior in 2019, achieved a remarkable victory in the Mizoram Assembly elections by securing 27 out of the 40 available seats.

Along with the chief minister, seven more ministers took the oath and were inducted into the ZPM-led government's cabinet.

The ministers are K Sapdanga, Vanlalhlana, C lalsawivunga, Lalthasanga, Vanlalthlana, PC Vanlalruata and Lalrinpuii.

Lalduhoma, at the age of 73, brings to the role a diverse background, including previous service as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and a stint as the security in-charge for former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

His political journey has been marked by resilience; despite being disqualified under the anti-defection law as both a Member of Parliament and later as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, he made a successful return by winning a by-election for the Serchhip seat in 2021.

The swearing-in ceremony, presided over by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, took place at the Raj Bhavan complex in Aizawl, with other ZPM leaders also taking their oaths as ministers.

This change in leadership signifies a new chapter in Mizoram's political narrative, as the ZPM has positioned itself as a true regional party, challenging the MNF's claims of Mizo nationalism.

Lalduhoma's ascent to the Chief Minister's office is not just a personal triumph but also a reflection of the ZPM's rapid rise in Mizoram's political arena, promising a 'new system' and ending the 36-year duopoly of the MNF and Congress. With this transition, Mizoram looks forward to a new direction under Lalduhoma's experienced leadership.