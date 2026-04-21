Polling underway for Aizawl municipal corporation elections across 19 wards

Voting for the Aizawl Municipal Corporation began on Tuesday morning, April 21, with no reports of disruption, as residents turned up at polling stations across the city.

Polling is being held in 19 wards through 264 stations, with voting scheduled from 7 am to 5 pm. A total of 239,989 voters are eligible to cast their ballots, including 129,656 women and 110,333 men. Women voters outnumber men by 19,323, continuing a trend of higher female participation in the state.

Ward 18 has the highest number of voters at 18,906, while Ward 8 has the lowest at 7,975. Among localities, Bawngkawn Veng in Ward 2 records the largest voter base, with 6,442 registered electors.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement, along with the Mizo National Front and the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee, is contesting all 19 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded candidates in 11 wards. No independent candidates are in the fray.

Six of the 19 wards are reserved for women. In addition, seven women candidates are contesting from general wards. The Zoram People’s Movement and the Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee have fielded three women candidates each in unreserved wards, while the Mizo National Front has fielded one.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the election could mark a shift from previous years, citing increased financial capacity for urban development. He said the administration aims to improve civic infrastructure, cleanliness and employment opportunities for young people. He also referred to recent criticism against him, stating that such attacks have strengthened his party’s position and that voters are unlikely to be influenced by unverified claims.

Votes will be counted on April 27. In the previous municipal election held in 2021, the Mizo National Front won 11 seats, while the Zoram People’s Movement secured six and emerged as the main opposition. The Indian National Congress won two seats.