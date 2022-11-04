The 17th Convocation of Mizoram University was inaugurated by Prof Lalnundanga, Registrar with the permission of Prof KRS Sambasiva Rao.

After a welcome speech by Vice Chancellor, Degrees, Gold Medal and Prize awards were presented to the successful students.

The President presented medals and certificates to the Gold Medal winners.

President Droupadi Murmu continued her congratulatory and advisory speech on the occasion of the 17th Convocation of Mizoram University.

Speaking at the function, the President advised the graduates to use their skills and abilities for the development of the community and the country.

She said that MZU has a high ranking in the NIRF 100 best universities in India. MZU is a young university, but the dedication of its staff has shown that MZU has made progress in every way. MZU is a beautiful place to see, under the forest, there are many good schools. also said that the campus activities should be eco-friendly/environment-friendly.

The 17th Convocation of Mizoram University degrees was awarded as follows.

Doctor of Philosophy -38, Master of Philosophy – 6, Master's Degree -469, Professional Master's Degree (MLIS, MJMC, MBA, MBATH, M. Tech., M. Pharm, MCA, IMBA, MSW, M.Ed) – 103, Bachelor's Degree – 109, Bachelor's Professional (B. Tech., B. Pharm, Nursing, OOT, RIT, MLT, LLB, BBA, B. Arch, B.Voc, BSW, B.Ed MMP, B.Ed.) – 107 and 832-degree recipients attended. 5994 students received degrees while 6826 students received degrees. Gold Medalist 52 and Book Prize Winner 16 were among the successful students.

The 17th Convocation of Mizoram University was attended by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Speaker Pu Lalrinliana Sailo, Health Minister Pu Lalrinliana Sailo, Agriculture Minister Pu C.Lalrinsanga, School Education Minister Pu Lalchhandam Ralte, SWD Minister Dr K.Beichhua, Pu Robert Romawia Royte, Sports Minister and MLAs were also present.