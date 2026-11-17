President Droupadi Murmu will visit Mizoram from November 28 to 30 to attend the convocation ceremony of Mizoram University (MZU) at Tanhril, on the outskirts of Aizawl, an official.

Murmu is scheduled to arrive in the state on November 28 and return to New Delhi on November 30 after attending the university's convocation. She has no official engagements scheduled for November 29, the official added.

Preparations for the presidential visit were reviewed at a high-level meeting chaired by Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena on Monday. Senior officials from the state administration, police and Mizoram University attended the meeting to assess arrangements for the visit.

The discussions covered security, protocol, logistics, infrastructure, healthcare facilities, communication and traffic management.

Director General of Police Sharad Agarwal, Mizoram University Vice-Chancellor and Registrar, Aizawl Deputy Commissioner, and senior police officers responsible for district security and traffic management were among those present.

Departments and agencies concerned have been assigned specific responsibilities and instructed to begin implementing the arrangements immediately, officials said.