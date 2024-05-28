President Droupadi Murmu has expressed her heartfelt condolences over the tragic loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Aizawl, Mizoram. The incident, which occurred following incessant rains, claimed the lives of 14 individuals.

"Saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a stone quarry collapse near Aizawl in Mizoram. My condolences to the bereaved families," President Murmu shared on X on Tuesday. She also extended her prayers for the success of the rescue and relief operations and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

The stone quarry collapse was triggered by heavy rains, causing a significant number of trees and electric poles to be uprooted, and rendering several roads impassable. Initially, seven fatalities were confirmed by Mizoram Director General of Police, Anil Shukla, with the death toll later rising to fourteen.

Earlier today 14 individuals were killed and one child was rescued after a stone quarry collapsed in Aizawl’s Melthum and Hlimen border on May 28 around 6 am after Cyclone Remal wreaked havoc across Mizoram, as per latest reports.



The child was promptly taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment after being rescued. Many other workers, reportedly all non-tribals, are feared dead as search operation to retrieve the workers trapped is underway.



As per latest reports, out of the workers who have been killed, six are Mizos, three are non-Mizos, while the identities of others is yet to be identified.



The quarry collapse also destroyed several houses nearby.