Mizoram University welcomes its new Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka, who officially assumed his office on May 1, 2023. The charge was handed over by the acting Vice Chancellor, Prof. Pravakar Rath, in the presence of university officials and faculty members at the Vice Chancellor's office chamber.

To commemorate this occasion, a welcome programme was organized at the MZU Auditorium, presided over by the Finance Officer and Registrar in-charge, Prof. Vanlalchhawna. During the event, Prof. Vanlalchhawna introduced the new Vice Chancellor and presented his brief bio-data.

Outgoing acting Vice Chancellor Prof. Pravakar Rath welcomed Prof. Deka on behalf of all the staff and faculty of Mizoram University. He also expressed his hope that Prof. Deka's tenure would bring positive changes and advancements to the university.

In his address, Prof. Dibakar Chandra Deka expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and assured that with the cooperation of the faculty and staff, the university will reach new heights. He also mentioned that one of his primary goals for Mizoram University is to achieve an A++ grade in the upcoming NAAC assessment. Prof. Deka added that Mizoram University is one of the fastest-developing universities in the country, and he looks forward to working together to achieve even greater success.

The programme concluded with a self-introduction session from the participants, including deans, heads of departments, teaching and non-teaching staff, and student council representatives.