R Lalramnghaka appointed as chairman of Mizoram Public Service Commission
The Mizoram government on Tuesday appointed Public Work Department (PWD) and General Administration Department (GAD) secretary R Lalramnghaka as chairman of the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC).
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The Mizoram government on Tuesday appointed Public Work Department (PWD) and General Administration Department (GAD) secretary R Lalramnghaka as chairman of Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC).
He will replace J C Ramthanga, who retired as MPSC chairman recently.
According to the government order issued on Tuesday, Lalramnghaka will be the new chairman of MPSC.
Lalramnghaka was a Mizoram Civil Service (MCS) officer, who was promoted to Indian Administrative Service in 2009.
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