Congress leader Rahul Gandhi gets bail in the defamation case in the Surat Court on April 3.

The hearing in the case challenging his conviction in the criminal defamation case will next be held on May 3.

He was earlier convicted in the case and sentenced to two years, which was followed by him losing his membership in the Parliament.

Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi reached Surat for the hearing of the case.

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Days after a Surat court found Congress leader Rahul Gandhi guilty and sentenced him to two years in prison, Gandhi filed an appeal on April 3 seeking a stay on his conviction in the criminal defamation case against him for his 2019 remarks on the "Modi" surname.

Congress hopes that the court will take the matter seriously right away. The party has high hopes that the court will overturn his conviction and reinstate his eligibility as an MP for the Lok Sabha.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior lawyer Abhishek Singhvi has "supervised, controlled, and advised" the appeal that will be filed by senior lawyer R S Cheema for a stay on the March 23 order by chief judicial magistrate H H Verma convicting Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case against his comments on "Modi' surname" in 2019.