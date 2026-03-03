Rail delivery to Sairang strengthens Mizoram’s food security ahead of monsoon

A consignment of Food Corporation of India (FCI) rice reached Sairang Railway Station on March 3, marking the first large-scale arrival of foodgrains at the newly operational railhead.

The shipment comprised 42 railway wagons transporting around 25,900 quintals of rice from Punjab. The stock will be stored at the newly built FCI godown in Sairang, currently the largest such facility in Mizoram.

The consignment was received by Rajya Sabha MP and FCI Mizoram Consultative Chairman K Vanlalvena and Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B Lalchhanzova.

Vanlalvena said direct rail connectivity to Sairang would address persistent delays in the distribution of rice across the state. Earlier, freight trains carrying rice could reach only up to Bairabi in Kolasib district near the Assam border, requiring onward transportation by road. He noted that dependence on long-distance road movement often slowed supply to district godowns.

“This new rail link is expected to streamline the entire process,” he said.

Lalchhanzova described the development as a “landmark moment” for Mizoram, particularly as the state prepares for the monsoon season. “The arrival of rice via rail at Sairang provides much-needed stock security as we head into the monsoon season,” he said.

According to the minister, Mizoram’s monthly rice requirement stands at 97,000 quintals. Of this, 55,000 quintals are supplied by the FCI, including 41,000 quintals provided free of cost. The remaining quantity is procured under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) at Rs 830 per quintal. He added that efforts are underway to source higher-quality rice for beneficiaries.

With the Bairabi–Sairang railway line now operational, Sairang will function as the primary hub for rice distribution to FCI godowns in Aizawl, Lunglei and Lawngtlai. Bairabi station will continue to serve the northern districts.

Officials indicated that the new rail link is expected to reduce transit time, cut transportation costs and ensure more reliable supply chains for essential foodgrains across Mizoram.