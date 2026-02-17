Rail Link powering Mizoram’s tourism surge, says Governor

Mizoram is steadily emerging as one of the fastest-growing tourist destinations in the Northeast, driven by improved railway connectivity and major infrastructure investments, Governor Vijay Kumar Singh said on February 17.



Addressing the state Assembly on the opening day of the Budget session, the Governor described the Bairabi–Sairang railway line as a “historic milestone,” noting that it has significantly improved accessibility and opened new avenues for trade, tourism and employment.



The rail link has integrated Aizawl into the national railway network and contributed to a sharp rise in tourist arrivals, he said.

According to Singh, over 6.79 lakh tourists, including 9,606 foreign visitors, arrived in the state in the nine months till December 2025. The figure marks a 29.50 per cent increase over the total footfall recorded in the previous year.



“The momentum reached a peak in December, which saw over 1.33 lakh visitors — a 122.11 per cent spike compared to the same month last year,” he said.



Highlighting efforts to promote eco-tourism, Singh said the state has secured Rs 34.5 crore under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme for the construction of a ropeway at Vantawng Falls near Thenzawl in Mamit district.



He added that the Union Tourism Ministry sanctioned Rs 5.47 crore under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) scheme for developing basic amenities at Vangchhia in Champhai district, known for its cluster of around 170 menhirs.



Additionally, Rs 9.97 crore has been approved for the construction of a convention centre at Thingsulthliah in Saitual district, he said.



To ensure sustainable tourism growth, the state Tourism Department signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department during the first Mizoram Travel Fest in October 2025, aimed at strengthening cooperation in eco-tourism promotion, the Governor added.