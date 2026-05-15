Renowned Mizo lyricist V Thangzama passes away at 91

Renowned Mizo lyricist and former civil servant V Thangzama passed away at the age of 91 in Aizawl, family members said on Friday, May 15.

Thangzama, who was widely respected for his immense contribution to Mizo music, literature, and public service, breathed his last at Aizawl Hospital on Thursday night.

A native of Ngopa in present-day Saitual district, he composed 44 songs and translated 17 others during his lifetime, leaving a lasting legacy in Mizo cultural and literary traditions.

Apart from his literary contributions, Thangzama was among the first Mizos to join the Assam Civil Service before later serving in the Mizoram Civil Service. He retired from government service in January 1994.

He was laid to rest on Friday at Dawrpui Vengthar in Aizawl.

Lalduhoma expressed grief over his passing, describing it as a major loss to the Mizo community and the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

The Chief Minister recalled that Thangzama had composed several iconic and inspirational songs that strengthened the spirit, identity, and unity of the Mizo people.

He also noted that Thangzama was conferred the Mizo Academy Award in 2013 in recognition of his exceptional contribution to literature and music.

According to Lalduhoma, Thangzama’s songs promoted patriotism, upheld the ideals of the YMA, and enriched society with timeless messages of faith, unity, and togetherness.