Retired IAS officer K Lalrinzuali takes oath as Mizoram Public Service Commission member

Retired IAS officer K Lalrinzuali on August 13 took oath as a member of the Mizoram Public Service Commission (MPSC), a day after the Mizoram government announced a review of its public recruitment system following demands for reforms.

Governor VK Singh administered the oath to Lalrinzuali at a ceremony at Lok Bhavan in Aizawl. Chief Minister Lalduhoma, Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama, Home Minister K Sapdanga and Leader of the Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte were among those present.

Lalrinzuali retired from the IAS on July 31 after more than three decades in the state administration. She joined the Mizoram Civil Service in 1992 and was promoted to the IAS in 2019.

Before her retirement, she served as Commissioner and Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department as well as the Power and Electricity Department. She has also served as Deputy Commissioner of Lunglei and held senior administrative positions in education, tourism, horticulture, land resources and disaster management.

Her appointment to the MPSC comes as the state government faces pressure to overhaul its public recruitment process. On Tuesday, the government constituted a panel to examine the existing framework and procedures for recruitment to government posts.

The move followed a five-day agitation by the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), which had called for reforms in the recruitment system.

The government said the review would examine systemic bottlenecks and procedural shortcomings, with the aim of making public recruitment more transparent and efficient.