Rs 61 crore drug haul in Mizoram; three arrested in major NDPS crackdown

Over Rs 61 crore worth of narcotics were seized in Mizoram in two major operations within 24 hours, with three persons arrested in connection with interstate drug trafficking.

In the first incident, a Saitual Police team on Friday intercepted a Wagon R (registration number AS 01 EZ 5797) travelling from Manipur towards Aizawl.

The vehicle, driven by 28-year-old Jamminla Touthang, was found carrying 1.12 kilograms of heroin concealed in 89 soap cases. The seized consignment is valued at ₹2,25,20,000. Saitual Police registered Saitual PS Case No. 92/2025 dated 21 November 2025 under Sections 21(c), 25 and 29 of the NDPS Act, and further investigation is underway.

In a separate operation on Thursday night around 10:30 pm, a team of the Special Branch’s Criminal Investigation Laboratory (CIL) recovered 49.244 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine tablets, commonly known as Yaba, from a 12-wheeler Tata truck near Berawlui, Zemabawk Prayer Ground in Aizawl.

The truck, bearing registration number AS 01 C 7586, had reportedly transported the consignment into the state from outside. The value of the seized methamphetamine is estimated at ₹39.39 crore.

Following the seizure, a case was registered at the Special Narcotics Police Station, Aizawl, under Case No. 37/2025, invoking Sections 22(c), 25 and 27 of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Two residents of Hailakandi district in Assam, Atabur Rahman Mazumder (45) and Abdur Rahman Chowdhury (29), were arrested in connection with the case. Police said investigations are ongoing to trace the wider network behind the smuggling of heroin and methamphetamine through Mizoram.