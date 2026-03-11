Rs 6,498 crore MGNREGA funds boost Mizoram’s rural economy, says minister Lalnilawma

The flagship rural employment scheme Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act has significantly reshaped the socio-economic landscape of Mizoram by stabilising rural household incomes and reducing migration to urban areas, state Rural Development Minister Lalnilawma informed the Assembly on March 10.

Responding to a question from H Ginzalala, a legislator of the ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the minister said the scheme was launched in the state in 2006. Since its implementation, Mizoram has received a total of Rs 6,498.17 crore in central funds under the programme.

Lalnilawma said the scheme has gone beyond providing immediate manual employment opportunities, emerging as an important social safety net for rural communities. By stabilising household incomes and curbing rural-to-urban migration, he said, MGNREGA has helped strengthen economic security among the state’s rural population.

The minister explained that while the scheme does not directly contribute a measurable percentage to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), it acts as an indirect driver of economic growth by stimulating local markets and creating durable community assets across rural areas.

He also noted that several socio-economic evaluations and impact assessments have been conducted in accordance with national guidelines to monitor the scheme’s effectiveness. However, Lalnilawma pointed out that a comprehensive study focusing specifically on optimising the programme’s impact on Mizoram’s economy has yet to be undertaken.

The minister emphasised that such localised research could help further enhance the benefits of MGNREGA for the state’s rural development and long-term economic growth.