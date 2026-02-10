Sairang–Silchar rail link opens, CM Lalduhoma calls it Mizoram’s new economic gateway

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw virtually inaugurated a new rail service connecting Sairang in Mizoram with Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district, marking a major step forward in regional connectivity and economic integration in the Northeast.

In Mizoram, Chief Minister Pu Lalduhoma attended a special commemorative programme at Sairang railway station along with Rural Development Minister Lalnilawma, Revenue Minister B. Lalchhanzova, and Adviser to the Chief Minister and MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga. Addressing the gathering, Lalduhoma described the Sairang–Silchar railway link as a historic milestone in the state’s development journey.

The Chief Minister said the new rail service would significantly strengthen Mizoram’s ties with neighbouring Assam, expand market access for agricultural produce such as ginger, and provide fresh momentum to the state government’s flagship ‘Bana Kaih’ (handholding) scheme. Emphasising its economic importance, Lalduhoma said the link goes far beyond passenger convenience, describing Silchar as a crucial economic gateway for Mizoram rather than just a neighbouring city.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Act East Policy’, Lalduhoma said the Northeast, once seen as remote, is now firmly placed on the national development map due to improved connectivity and infrastructure. He also thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for responding positively to the state’s request to operationalise the Sairang–Silchar route.

Highlighting the rapid development of Sairang railway station since it became operational five months ago, the Chief Minister lauded the Ministry of Railways and the NF Railway’s Lumding division for their infrastructure push. He further proposed the construction of a warehouse facility at Sairang to support local entrepreneurs, completion of the proposed rail line to Thenzawl Peace City in Mamit district, and extension of the New Delhi–Silchar Rajdhani Express up to Sairang, underscoring the state’s aspirations for deeper rail connectivity and economic growth.