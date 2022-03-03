Dr. R. Lalthangliana Mizoram commerce and industries Minister informed the state legislature on Wednesday that The Centre is making enormous endeavors to encourage border exchange between Mizoram and its two neighboring countries- Myanmar and Bangladesh.

"Mizoram shares a 510 km long international border with Myanmar and 318 km with Bangladesh."

Answering a question from ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) member and Champhai North MLA Dr. ZR Thiamsanga, the Commerce Minister said that the center has taken proactive measures to fortify the Indo-Myanmar border exchange point at Zokhawthar village in east Mizoram’s Champhai district.

He also mentioned The Central government has authorized Rs.15 crore for fortifying and upgrading of land customs station at Zokhawthar.

The endorsed fund will be used for upgradation of infrastructures for the land customs station "such as immigration check post, animal quarantine station, plant quarantine station laboratory, renovation of food testing laboratory, weight bridge, and warehouse."

The fund will be utilized for the development of quarters for officers and staff at the land customs station.

He said that a contractor has been as of now chosen to execute the projects and preparation of works is going on.

" Lalthangliana also informed the assembly that a land preparation has been completed for fencing the proposed Integrated Check Post (ICP)at Kawrpuichhuah in south Mizoram’s Lunglei district on the Indo-Bangladesh border."

" The measures are being taken for the erection of fencing posts at the proposed ICP."

"A detailed project report for the entire project of the ICP was as of now endorsed by Land Port Authority of India," according to the Minister.

"The state revenue department is taking steps for land clearance."

The four border haats would be set up along the Indo-Bangladesh border, three in Mamit district and one in Lunglei district.

The proposed border haat at Silsuri village in Mamit district is taken up as a pilot project and the Centre is taking steps to get a formal endorsement from the Bangladeshi government.

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