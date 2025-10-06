SASCI projects to be fast-tracked for timely completion: Mizoram CM Lalduhoma

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday, October 6 emphasized the need for expediting the completion of all projects implemented under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.



Chairing a review meeting with senior officials, the Chief Minister directed all departments to accord top priority to SASCI-funded projects to ensure that timelines are strictly maintained.



During the meeting, Lalduhoma stressed that proper execution and monitoring of the ongoing projects were essential for achieving the state’s developmental goals. He also instructed departmental heads to regularly assess progress and address any hurdles that might delay completion.



The SASCI initiative, aimed at boosting capital infrastructure and improving public assets, remains one of the key programs supporting Mizoram’s growth and fiscal development.