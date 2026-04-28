Schools shut in nine districts of Mizoram amid heavy rain

All schools across nine districts of Mizoram remained closed on April 28 as heavy rainfall continued to lash the state, officials said.

According to School Education Director Angela Zothanpuii, district administrations including those in Aizawl, Kolasib, Lunglei and Mamit ordered the closure of schools as a precautionary measure to ensure student safety.

The decision comes in response to continuous rainfall since April 27, which raised concerns over potential risks such as landslides and waterlogging.

However, schools in the southern districts of Hnahthial and Lawngtlai remained open after a slight improvement in weather conditions was reported in those areas.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and further decisions will depend on weather developments in the coming days.