Assam Rifles on Tuesday nabbed one animal smuggler while acting on specific input in the Champhai district of Mizoram and recovered smuggled exotic animals.

The animal smuggler got arrested while trying to cross the Tiau river with cages containing the animals.

Border duty Assam Rifles recovered two pythons (1 Ball Python and 1 Burmese Python based on specific input from a source about possible smuggling of exotic animals in the Indo-Myanmar Border in Mizoram.

The seized Pythons and the apprehended individual are handed over to Forest Dept for further legal proceedings. The arrested person is identified as Biakneihthanga (Age -22) s/o Hrangliannawla, a resident of Zokhawthar.

Earlier 468 exotic wildlife species have been recovered by the police in Mizoram. At least five people have been arrested by the police in connection with the case.

On May 8, a specific consignment was seized near the Mizoram-Myanmar border in Khankawn. Kangaroo rats, meerkats, white cockatoos, and Burmese pythons were among the exotic animals found inside.