Smuggling of drugs and Burmese areca nuts drops sharply along Mizoram-Myanmar border

Smuggling of drugs and Burmese areca nuts from Myanmar into Mizoram has seen a sharp decline due to tightened security measures along the international border, Chief Minister Lalduhoma was informed during a review meeting on November 19.

The Chief Minister chaired the meeting to assess the functioning of the Home Department and the Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Department, according to an official statement.

Home Department officials briefed that 12 police stations and 10 Assam Rifles duty posts are currently stationed along the 510-km-long Mizoram–Myanmar border. They noted that enhanced vigilance and coordinated operations have significantly curbed drug trafficking and the illegal entry of areca nuts across the border.

The state government is also moving ahead with plans to operationalise border haats. As per the directive of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the first border haat will be constructed at Zote in Champhai district.

Since October, a total of 21,238 people have been issued passes under the Free Movement Regime (FMR) to facilitate regulated cross-border movement between India and Myanmar.

Officials further informed that preparations are underway for the next round of talks between Mizoram and Assam to resolve the long-pending inter-state border dispute.