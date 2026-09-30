Sonam Wangchuk meets Zoramthanga, seeks to study Mizoram’s peace accord

Activist Sonam Wangchuk met former Mizoram chief minister and Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga in New Delhi and expressed interest in studying Mizoram’s peace process and the Mizo Peace Accord, according to an MNF release on Wednesday, September 30.

Wangchuk met Zoramthanga at Mizoram House on Monday for around one-and-a-half hours. The two discussed politics, contemporary issues and the reconciliation process, the release said.

“I want to study the successful memorandum of settlement of Mizoram and understand more about the experiences of Zoramthanga, who played a key role in the Mizo Peace Accord,” Wangchuk was quoted as saying.

Zoramthanga told Wangchuk that the Mizo Peace Accord is regarded as a durable peace settlement and has drawn interest from individuals and organisations seeking to understand conflict resolution and reconciliation.

He also discussed the Centre’s role in facilitating the peace process and the steps taken to bring different stakeholders into the settlement.

Zoramthanga expressed hope that Mizoram’s experience could serve as an example of reconciliation.

He had led the MNF during the insurgency period and later served as the party’s president and Mizoram’s chief minister.

During the meeting, Wangchuk also invited Zoramthanga to visit Ladakh.