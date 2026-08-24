Supreme Court asks Mizo woman to approach Gauhati HC over marriage, inheritance law

The Supreme Court on Monday, August 24 directed a Mizo woman challenging amendments to the state’s marriage and property inheritance law to approach the Gauhati High Court for relief.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana told counsel appearing for petitioner Meriam L Hrangchal that there was no need for her to approach the Supreme Court directly when a high court was available in the region.

“Why don’t you approach the High Court? That is exactly why the high courts were established,” the bench observed, adding that the petitioner could file a petition before the high court challenging the legislation.

Hrangchal has challenged the constitutional validity of amendments introduced through the Mizo Marriage and Inheritance of Property (Amendment) Act, 2026. The plea contends that provisions of the amended law discriminate against Mizo women who marry non-Mizo men and have adverse implications for the rights of their children.

The legislation codifies customary practices and strengthens provisions of the principal 2014 law. Among its key changes are provisions relating to polygamy, inter-community marriages and women’s rights over matrimonial property.

The amended law prohibits polygamy and provides women an equal 50 per cent share in matrimonial property, marking a significant change in the legal framework governing marriage and inheritance in Mizoram.

However, provisions concerning inter-community marriages have triggered debate, particularly over the implications for Mizo women who marry outside the community. The challenge before the court raises concerns over whether such marriages could affect the women’s community identity and Scheduled Tribe status, as well as the status and rights of their children.

The Supreme Court’s direction means that the petitioner will now have to pursue the constitutional challenge before the Gauhati High Court, which has jurisdiction over Mizoram.