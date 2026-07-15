Surrender fraudulent pension orders by September 30 or face legal action: Mizoram CM

People drawing family pensions through fraudulent means have been asked to surrender their Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) during a three-month amnesty period or face legal action, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma said on July 15.

The state government has allowed ineligible family pension beneficiaries to voluntarily surrender their PPOs between July 1 and September 30 without being required to return the money already received.

Launching the statewide Sensitisation of Voluntary Surrender of Pension Payment Order programme, Lalduhoma said the initiative is aimed at preventing the misuse of public funds while ensuring that genuine pensioners continue to receive their benefits without disruption.

He warned that after the amnesty period ends, a government-appointed task force will carry out a comprehensive field verification of all family pension beneficiaries. Those found to have obtained pensions using forged or invalid documents will have their pensions stopped and face legal proceedings.

The chief minister said fraudulent claims are often backed by fake birth, marriage, divorce, life and income certificates, ration cards and other forged documents. He urged authorities responsible for issuing such certificates to exercise greater vigilance, warning that officials found complicit in issuing fraudulent documents could also face legal action.

Lalduhoma also acknowledged delays in pension processing, attributing them to inadequate training of officials handling pension cases. To improve the system, he announced that the government would establish a dedicated training wing for officials dealing with pension matters.

Adviser to the Chief Minister (Finance and Planning) and MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga said pension payments now account for the largest share of Mizoram's revenue expenditure. He said the government remains committed to supporting all eligible beneficiaries but made it clear that fraudulent claims would not be tolerated.