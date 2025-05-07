Political tension deepened in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district as the Lai Students’ Association (LSA), the largest student body in the region, intensified its protests against the formation of a BJP-led government in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC). On Wednesday, the LSA announced plans to continue blocking entry of officials into the offices of the Lawngtlai Deputy Commissioner and the LADC, extending a protest that began a day earlier.

On Tuesday, the students had already restricted access to these government offices until 1 PM, voicing strong opposition to what they described as a politically unstable and frequently changing leadership within the LADC. The LSA pointed out that between 2020 and 2025, the council leadership has shifted four times in just five years, eroding public trust and damaging the council’s reputation. The student body has now called on the Governor of Mizoram to dissolve the current council and pave the way for fresh elections.

Responding to the protest, the BJP unit of the LADC and the Mizo National Front (MNF) district headquarters in Lawngtlai issued a joint statement. The statement confirmed that MDC N. Zangura from 21-M. Kawnpui and other council members had already met the Governor, staking their claim to form a new majority government. They emphasized that the Governor was adhering to democratic norms by recognizing the majority’s will.

The BJP and MNF also criticized current LADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) V. Zirsanga for refusing to step down despite reportedly losing majority support. They noted that Zirsanga, previously convicted in a corruption case and imprisoned, faced no resistance from the LSA during his earlier tenure. They alleged that the students’ current opposition to Zangura’s appointment is politically driven rather than motivated by democratic principles.

Adding to their criticism, the joint statement pointed to alleged internal discord within the LSA itself, citing the recent resignation of Lalengzauva, Assistant General Secretary of the LSA General Headquarters, as evidence of division among the leadership.

The BJP and MNF further condemned what they called the "unlawful involvement" of minors in the protests, suggesting that students were being manipulated under the influence of a Zoram People's Movement (ZPM)-backed MDC. They accused LSA leaders of violating Section 83(2) of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which prohibits using minors in illegal activities. They also cited child protection guidelines issued by the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Moreover, the joint press statement warned that obstructing government officials from entering their offices constitutes a criminal offence under sections BNS 221 and BNS 132.