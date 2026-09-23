Third Mizoram Finance Commission begins work, report due by February 2027

The third Mizoram State Finance Commission began functioning on September 23 with Chairman Lalnuntluangi Tochhawng and member Vanlalnghaka assuming office, officials said.

The two were appointed by the Mizoram government through a notification issued on September 10.

Tochhawng, a 1984-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service officer, served as Finance Commissioner and Principal Secretary in the Mizoram government from 2012 to 2017.

Vanlalnghaka, a 1982-batch Mizoram Finance and Accounts Service officer, retired in 2012 while serving as Secretary of the state Finance Department.

The state government has directed the Finance Commission to submit its report by February 28, 2027.

An office for the commission has been arranged at the Office of the Chief Controller of Accounts at the Mizoram New Capital Complex (MINECO) in Aizawl, officials said.

