Thirty more soldiers from the Myanmar Army, who had fled to Mizoram following the capture of their military camps in Chin state by pro-democracy forces, were repatriated to their country on Wednesday via the Moreh border in Manipur.

These soldiers, including an officer, had sought refuge in Tuipang village in Mizoram's Siaha district after their camps at Motupi in Chin state fell to armed pro-democracy forces.

The soldiers were airlifted by two Indian Air Force helicopters from Mizoram's Siaha district to Manipur's Moreh town, where they were handed over to the military authority of Myanmar.



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Following necessary formalities, the Indian authorities handed over the soldiers to Myanmar Army officers at Tamu, located opposite the Moreh border Since November 13, a total of 74 Myanmar Army soldiers, including officers, have fled to India after their camps in Chin state were overtaken by the Chin National Defence Force.

All these soldiers have now been repatriated to Myanmar via the Moreh-Tamu border.

In addition to the soldiers, over 2,500 Myanmarese civilians, including women and children, have sought refuge in Mizoram's Champhai district due to the ongoing conflict between Myanmar's military and CNDF.

The district administration has provided these refugees with food, relief materials, and medical aid.

The first influx of refugees from Myanmar to Mizoram occurred in February 2021, following the military coup in Myanmar Since then, approximately 32,000 people have sought refuge in Mizoram from Myanmar Mizoram shares a 510 km unfenced border with Myanmar's Chin state across its six districts - Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Serchhip, Hnahthial, and Saitual