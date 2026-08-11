Thousands rally in Aizawl against proposed FCRA Bill, demand its repeal

Thousands of people from various Christian denominations took part in a rally in Mizoram's capital Aizawl on Tuesday, August 11, to protest the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) and demand that the Bill be repealed.

The protest was organised by the newly formed Council of Churches in Mizoram (CCM), a conglomerate of nine major churches, including the Presbyterian Church of India and the Baptist Church of Mizoram.

The protest march was held in two groups, with one starting from Zarkawt and the other from Sikulpuikawn. The participants later converged outside Vanapa Hall for a public programme.

Protesters raised slogans including "We oppose the passage of the FCRA amendment bill in its present form" and "We object to the forceful seizure of our assets". They also held mass prayers seeking divine intervention over the proposed legislation.

Addressing the gathering, CCM president Rev Dr R Lalbiakliana claimed that the proposed FCRA Bill would adversely affect religious minorities, churches and NGOs and could undermine constitutional safeguards.

He urged the Centre to reconsider the proposed legislation and refrain from passing it in its present form.

Lalbiakliana alleged that provisions in the Bill could empower authorities to seize and sell the assets and properties of churches and NGOs whose FCRA registrations are cancelled or not renewed.

He particularly raised concerns over Chapter 3A of the proposed legislation, which, he claimed, would give a designated authority sweeping powers over the land, buildings, funds and other assets of organisations without prior court permission or judicial oversight.

The church leader also objected to what he described as the Bill's alleged retrospective effect, claiming that assets acquired and activities undertaken several years ago could potentially come under its purview.

He said schools, hospitals, buildings, vehicles and ambulances acquired or constructed using foreign contributions or local funds could be vulnerable to confiscation.

While acknowledging that foreign contributions should not be used for religious conversion, Lalbiakliana alleged that the proposed law could be misused to target legitimate charitable activities carried out by churches and NGOs in education, healthcare, relief and social welfare.

Referring to Article 300A of the Constitution, which states that no person shall be deprived of property except by authority of law, he claimed that the proposed amendments could undermine constitutional protections relating to property rights.

Lalbiakliana also claimed that Christians account for around 12 per cent of FCRA-registered organisations but handle a substantial share of foreign contributions, and could therefore be disproportionately affected by the proposed changes.

He urged elected representatives to uphold the constitutional principles of justice, liberty, equality and secularism.

Among those who participated in the rally were Mizoram Assembly Leader of Opposition Lalchhandama Ralte and several elderly people.

"I strongly oppose the Bill, which I believe is aimed at curbing and restricting Christians. I joined the rally to voice my opposition to the proposed legislation," 82-year-old Lalchhuanawmi told PTI.

The protest comes ahead of the proposed discussion and passage of the contentious FCRA Amendment Bill in Parliament on August 12.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma had earlier said that the state government and churches had urged the Centre to refer the Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for wider consultation before finalising the legislation.

Lalduhoma, along with leaders of the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee and the CCM, recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum outlining Mizoram's concerns and suggestions regarding provisions of the proposed legislation.

Lalduhoma had also said on August 6, after meeting Shah in New Delhi, that the Bill would not come into effect retrospectively.

Meanwhile, the Mizoram Congress has urged the state government to convene a special session of the state Assembly to adopt a resolution opposing the proposed Bill.