Three children drown in Mizoram pond during playtime swim

Police in Mizoram's Serchhip district confirmed three young boys drowned in a pond while swimming on February 21. The victims, all from Thenzawl town, were named as nine-year-old H. Lalhruaitluanga, nine-year-old Lalmuansanga, and seven-year-old C Lalbiakhluna.

Local residents reported the children had played together since Saturday morning. Alarm bells rang when they did not return home by evening, spurring families to organise a search. A friend revealed the boys planned to swim at Society Dil pond, guiding rescuers there.

Volunteers spotted the children's sandals on the bank and launched a frantic water search. Divers recovered the bodies that evening.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma, the local MLA, shared his sorrow online. "I am deeply pained to learn of the tragic accident at Society Dil (pond), which claimed the precious lives of three young children from Thenzawl Vengthar," he stated. He offered sympathies to the families and prayed for strength amid the grief.

Police continue to investigate, urging parents to monitor children near water bodies closely.