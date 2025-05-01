The Mizoram Government's Disaster Management and Rehabilitation (DM&R) Department has granted an ex gratia payment of Rs. 12 lakh to the family of three individuals who tragically lost their lives in a rockslide on April 28.

The victims—Lalrinliana (68), his wife Lungtiawii (52), and their daughter Vanlalhruaii (25)—were residents of Aizawl’s Falkland locality. The family was returning from Lengpui Airport when a massive rockslide struck their vehicle a few kilometres from the airport. The vehicle was being driven by the victims' son and brother, Lallawmzuala, who survived with injuries.

The incident followed heavy rainfall across Mamit and Aizawl districts and has evoked widespread sympathy across the state. Vanlalhruaii, who had taken leave from her job in Singapore, was home to help her family move into a new house.



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However, a photograph showing DM&R Minister handing over the ex gratia cheque to Lallawmzuala during the funeral has drawn intense criticism online. Many social media users condemned the gesture, saying it went against Mizo cultural norms, which regard funerals as solemn and sacred occasions where political or official gestures are inappropriate, especially before the burial.

Several netizens accused the Minister of exploiting a moment of grief for publicity. Prominent social activist Vanramchhuangi, also known as Ruatfela Nu, wrote on Instagram:

"In Mizo society, the dead and the grieving are deeply respected. A funeral is a solemn Church event, not a stage for political display. Ex gratia compensation is a citizen’s right under national disaster laws—not a favor from any Minister or ruling party. Acting as if the money comes from their own pocket is shameful."

She further remarked, "If the Minister truly wants popularity, he can mourn with the family or offer help from his personal funds. That would earn him genuine respect."