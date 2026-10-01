Three government information officials killed in road accident in Mizoram

Three government information officials were reportedly killed in a road accident near Sateek in Mizoram on October 1, according to information received.

The deceased have been identified as Dr Engam Pame, Additional Director General, PIB and CBC Regional Office, Imphal; Nampibou Marinmai, Director (News), Doordarshan Kendra, Aizawl; and H Lianvela, Multi-Tasking Staff with the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) Field Office, Aizawl.

Dr Pame had travelled to Mizoram in connection with the Inter Media Publicity Coordination Committee (IMPCC) and work related to the recruitment of a translator for PIB Aizawl.

According to the information received, Pame, Marinmai and other colleagues had travelled to Sialsuk on Thursday. While returning towards Aizawl, the vehicle they were travelling in reportedly met with an accident near Sateek, close to Sateek village.

The vehicle is suspected to have veered off the road and plunged down a roadside slope.

The driver and another person are also reported to have sustained injuries.

The accident occurred in steep and difficult terrain, making the recovery operation challenging. Personnel from Sialsuk Police and members of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) were reportedly involved in rescue and recovery efforts.

Further details on the exact circumstances of the accident and the condition of those injured are awaited.

Dr Pame was associated with the government's information and publicity machinery for several years. The Central Bureau of Communication's official website lists him as its Director at the Imphal Regional Office.

Nampibou Marinmai was also involved in public information and media outreach activities in Mizoram. A recent All India Radio/News on AIR bulletin records his participation in a public awareness programme in Aizawl alongside Dr Pame.