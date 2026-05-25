Three killed after car plunges into gorge in Mizoram’s Lunglei district

Three persons, including a woman, died after a car skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Mizoram’s Lunglei district, police said on May 25.

According to police, the incident is believed to have taken place late Saturday night while the victims were returning from Lunglei town.

The deceased were identified as K Lalhlimpuia (25), Jerry Lalnunfela (40), and PC Lalrintluangi (24), all residents of Hauruang village.

Police said the accident came to light after a woman lodged a missing person complaint at Lunglei Police Station on May 24 when her son and his companions failed to return home after travelling to Lunglei the previous night on May 23.

Following the complaint, police launched a search operation and traced the mobile phone location of Lalhlimpuia, which showed signals originating from the Hauruang area.

During the search, authorities discovered that the vehicle had reportedly lost control, skidded off the roadside and fallen into a deep gorge along the route.

As news of the incident spread, local volunteers and residents from nearby villages rushed to the accident site and assisted in the rescue and recovery operation.

Police said the bodies of all three victims were recovered at around 7 pm on May 24.

After post-mortem examinations were conducted, the victims were laid to rest at the Hauruang cemetery on May 25.

Authorities are continuing further investigation into the incident.