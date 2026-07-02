Three killed as speeding car slams into parked truck in Mizoram
A speeding Assam-registered car crashed into a parked truck on NH-306 in Kolasib, killing three people and injuring two others. Police and Young Mizo Association volunteers launched a rescue operation, and the incident is under investigation.
- Accident occurred around 2 am on National Highway-306 near Kolasib town
- The Assam-registered car was heading towards Aizawl before the collision
- Impact was so severe the roadside truck was pushed over 50 metres
Three people died, and two others sustained injuries after a speeding car crashed into a stationary truck in Mizoram's Kolasib town in the early hours of July 2, police said.
The accident took place at around 2 am on National Highway-306, the key road connecting Mizoram with Assam's Silchar, as the Assam-registered car was travelling towards Aizawl.
According to police, the vehicle rammed into a truck parked along the roadside with such force that the truck was pushed more than 50 metres from the point of impact.
A rescue operation was launched immediately by police personnel with assistance from volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA).
Two occupants of the car were pulled out alive, while the bodies of the three others trapped inside the mangled vehicle were later recovered. Police are investigating the incident.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today