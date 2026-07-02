Three killed as speeding car slams into parked truck in Mizoram

Three people died, and two others sustained injuries after a speeding car crashed into a stationary truck in Mizoram's Kolasib town in the early hours of July 2, police said.

The accident took place at around 2 am on National Highway-306, the key road connecting Mizoram with Assam's Silchar, as the Assam-registered car was travelling towards Aizawl.

According to police, the vehicle rammed into a truck parked along the roadside with such force that the truck was pushed more than 50 metres from the point of impact.

A rescue operation was launched immediately by police personnel with assistance from volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

Two occupants of the car were pulled out alive, while the bodies of the three others trapped inside the mangled vehicle were later recovered. Police are investigating the incident.