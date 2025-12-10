Three Mizoram primary health centres gain national quality certification

A fresh milestone in Mizoram’s public health system has been recorded as three Primary Health Centres (PHCs) earned the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) certification, taking the state closer to its target of raising quality benchmarks across frontline facilities.

South Lungpher PHC, Bungtlang South PHC and Tipa PHC are the latest centres to clear the rigorous national assessment. Their respective scores — 86.10 per cent, 87.86 per cent and 90.90 per cent — reflect strong performance in service delivery, hygiene, staff competency and patient care standards.

With this addition, Mizoram now has 43 NQAS-certified Health & Wellness Centre-PHCs out of a target of 57. Overall, 57 government health facilities in the state currently hold national-level NQAS certification, while 16 additional facilities and 31 Health & Wellness Sub-Centres with state-level certification are awaiting national assessment.

NQAS certification requires facilities to pass a three-stage evaluation, culminating in a national external assessment conducted by auditors from outside the state. A minimum score of 70 per cent is required for certification.

Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Dr Lily Chhakchhuak, said the achievement reflects sustained improvements in public health delivery and acknowledged the contributions of district-level teams, medical officers and frontline staff. She highlighted the efforts of those posted at the newly certified PHCs, including Dr Zoliana Varte (South Lungpher), Dr Lalramchhana (Bungtlang South) and Dr Vanlalruata Khiangte (Tipa).

Dr Chhakchhuak encouraged residents to make full use of the upgraded services, noting that strengthened primary-level care is essential for better health outcomes across Mizoram.