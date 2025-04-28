A couple and their daughter were tragically killed at Aizawl's Pukpui after a big rock fell on their car, on April 28 afternoon.

The incident happened in the Pukpui area around 3.30 pm when the victims were returning to Aizawl from the Lengpui airport, around 35 km away, they said.

The couple and their daughter died on the spot, while their son, who was driving the car, sustained injuries.

The rock fell as a result of heavy rainfall which continued for several hours.

According to officials, the family members were travelling in a Hyundai car when the mishap took place.

The deceased were identified as Lalrinliana, his wife Lungtiawii and their daughter Vanlalhruaii. Police said that Lalrinliana's son Lallawmzuala, who was driving the car, survived the accident but sustained serious injuries and was shifted to a hospital.

The bodies were retrieved following a lot of effort as the car was wholly crushed.