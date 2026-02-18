Timely probe averts Rs 4–5 crore ginger subsidy fraud attempt in Mizoram

A potential multi-crore embezzlement attempt linked to the government’s ginger support price scheme was foiled following a timely investigation, Mizoram Agriculture Minister PC Vanlalruata informed the Assembly on February 18.



The minister said irregularities first surfaced in July last year, prompting the Mizoram Agricultural Marketing Board (MAMB) to launch a probe. The investigation revealed that certain individuals had allegedly tried to exploit the support price system by passing off ginger sourced from outside the state as locally grown produce.



According to Vanlalruata, the MAMB investigation team conducted four field inspections at various Secondary Collection Centres (SCCs) and nearby clusters. The inquiry uncovered attempts by middlemen to procure low-cost ginger, particularly from Myanmar, and upload inflated data on the official government portal to claim higher payouts.



Authorities detected a sudden spike in the quantity of ginger registered on the portal, raising suspicions of possible fund misuse.



However, the fraudulent entries were identified and rectified before any funds were disbursed to the SCCs or farmers.



“Because the inquiry was launched immediately, we were able to prevent the misappropriation of public money amounting to Rs 4 to Rs 5 crore. Since no funds were actually embezzled, no legal action has been taken at this stage,” the minister said.



Four SCCs were identified as primary sites where the attempted fraudulent transactions were reported.



Vanlalruata also informed the House that procurement of ginger from local farmers began on February 2 under the support price system. The government has fixed the maximum support price at Rs 50 per kilogram, while private buyers can purchase at a floor price of Rs 30–35 per kilogram, with the difference reimbursed to farmers.



During the 2024–25 fiscal, Rs 141.16 crore was released to ginger growers under the support price scheme, though only Rs 12.78 crore has been realised from ginger sales so far, the minister said.



The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government led by Chief Minister Lalduhoma has been procuring five key crops — ginger, turmeric, broomsticks, chilli and paddy, under its pre-poll promise to strengthen farmers’ incomes through assured support prices.