In a move towards environmental stewardship, the Tourism Department launched a tree planting initiative today at Lengpui Airport as part of the 'Green Mizoram Day' campaign. Spearheaded by Tourism Minister Lalrinpuii, the event marked an effort to enhance greenery and sustainability efforts across the state.

Minister Lalrinpuii, addressing the gathering at the Directorate of Tourism office, underscored the importance of tree planting in preserving Mizoram's ecological balance and enhancing its scenic beauty. The initiative aims to plant 200 saplings of Mizoram's State Tree, 'HERHSE,' sourced from the Environment, Forests & Climate Change Department.

The event drew participation from key figures including Tourism Department Director Lalrodingi, government officials and volunteers from associations such as the Association of Tour Operators Mizoram, Mizoram Tour Guide Association, and Save the Riparians. Their collective efforts symbolize a commitment to sustainable tourism practices and environmental conservation.

The tree planting initiative at Lengpui Airport not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also promotes a greener future for Mizoram's tourism sector.