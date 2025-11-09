Tourism in Mizoram sees surge, over 1.27 lakh visitors recorded in August–September

Mizoram has witnessed a significant rise in tourism, with over 1.27 lakh tourists visiting the state during August and September 2025, according to the latest data released by the Mizoram Tourism Department.

The report revealed that a total of 1,27,458 tourists visited the state during this two-month period. Out of these, 1,25,250 were local and domestic visitors, while 2,208 were foreign tourists, highlighting Mizoram’s growing popularity among both Indian and international travellers.

In September alone, 128 accommodation units across 11 districts submitted reports of tourist arrivals. Aizawl District topped the list, hosting 112 foreign tourists through 59 registered establishments, making it the most-visited district.

Lawngtlai District also recorded a notable number of international visitors. Department figures showed that 1,250 foreign tourists visited Mizoram in August, followed by 407 in September, the majority of whom were from Myanmar’s Rakhine State.

Key entry and exit points for tourists included Lengpui Airport (ILP counter), Security FRO in Mamit District, and border points such as Kanhmun, Bairabi, and Vairengte in Kolasib District, along with Sairang Railway Station.

The Tourism Department further reported that most foreign travellers to Mizoram during this period were from Myanmar, Israel, Japan, and the United States.

Officials believe the steady rise in tourist footfall reflects Mizoram’s increasing appeal as a destination for nature, culture, and adventure enthusiasts, with efforts underway to further improve connectivity and hospitality infrastructure.