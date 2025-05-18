In a major boost to Mizoram’s tourism sector, the state has witnessed a more than two-fold surge in tourist arrivals during the financial year 2024–2025, compared to the previous fiscal, according to data released by the Mizoram Tourism Department.

As per official records, a total of 4,69,753 tourists visited the picturesque hill state till February of the current fiscal, marking an impressive 114.29% increase from the 2,19,114 arrivals recorded in 2023–2024. Of these, 4,64,742 were domestic tourists, while 5,011 international visitors hailed from over 80 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, China, Japan, and Germany.

Although data for March 2025 is yet to be compiled, tourism officials remain optimistic that the final figure will further bolster this remarkable upward trend.

In comparison, the state had welcomed 2,22,226 tourists in 2022–2023, comprising 2,18,675 domestic and 3,551 international travellers. Tourism activity in Mizoram had been significantly curtailed during the COVID-19 pandemic years, with footfall limited to just 20,564 in 2020–21 and 1.32 lakh in 2021–22.

During the current fiscal, Aizawl district recorded the highest number of visitors, attracting 2,62,224 domestic and 4,097 foreign tourists. It was followed by Kolasib district, bordering Assam, which drew 1,05,593 visitors, including 25 international guests.

Officials noted that most tourists visited for business, while others arrived for exploration, visiting family, and various other reasons.

Mizoram’s growing appeal is attributed to its Responsible Tourism Policy, introduced in August 2020, which emphasizes sustainable development, institutional strengthening, skill development, and poverty eradication through tourism-led livelihoods. The policy aims to position tourism as a key driver for community development while adhering to environmental, economic, and social responsibility.

In terms of revenue, the tourism department generated ₹3.27 crore in FY 2024–25, a slight dip from ₹3.57 crore in the previous year. The state currently boasts 197 identified tourist destinations and 78 tourist lodges or facilities—of which 39 are run by the department and the rest outsourced to private operators.

Additionally, the tourism ecosystem has expanded with 101 registered hotels, 125 homestays, 76 tour operators, 95 tour guides, and 31 catering units operating across the state.