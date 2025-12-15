Tripura–Mizoram gas pipeline set for 2027 completion, Aizawl to get piped supply

Mizoram is set to receive piped natural gas for the first time as the Tripura–Mizoram gas pipeline project moves ahead, with completion targeted for 2027, officials said on December 15.

More than 20 per cent of the 119.5-kilometre pipeline has already been laid, marking steady progress on a project expected to significantly improve energy access in the state, particularly in Aizawl.

A delegation from Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL), the company implementing the project, met Chief Minister Lalduhoma in Aizawl to brief him on the status of the work and outline the key challenges being faced during execution. The Chief Minister reviewed the progress and discussed issues related to terrain, logistics and coordination.

According to IGGL officials, the pipeline will originate at the Panisagar Receiving Terminal in Tripura and pass through Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrthah, Tuidam and Darlak before reaching near Mamit in Mizoram. From there, it will continue through Lengte and terminate at the proposed Sihhmui Receiving Terminal, located around 21 kilometres from Aizawl.

Domestic gas connections within Aizawl city will be provided by Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited once the pipeline becomes operational, the officials said.

The project is part of the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid, aimed at expanding clean energy infrastructure across the region. The Panisagar–Sihhmui stretch falls under the second phase of the grid, which involves laying a total of 723 kilometres of pipeline from Guwahati to Aizawl via Agartala.