Tripura–Mizoram natural gas pipeline 45 per cent complete, project on track for 2027 completion

Installation work on the natural gas pipeline linking Tripura and Mizoram is progressing steadily, with nearly 45 per cent of the project completed so far, officials said on January 15.

The 119.5-km pipeline is being executed by Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGCL) under the North East Natural Gas Pipeline Grid and is scheduled for completion by December 2027. Officials said the pipeline will originate from the Panisagar receiving terminal in Tripura and traverse through Kanhmun, Zawlnuam, Kawrthah, Tuidam and Darlak before reaching near Mamit in Mizoram. From there, it will extend towards Lengte and terminate at the proposed Sihhmui receiving terminal, around 21 km from Aizawl.

Once the pipeline reaches Sihhmui, household gas connections within Aizawl city will be provided by Tripura Natural Gas Corporation Limited (TNGCL), officials added.

Mizoram’s Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, B Lalchhanzova, visited Agartala on Wednesday to review the progress of the project. During his visit, the minister held meetings with officials of TNGCL and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), and also inspected a compressed natural gas (CNG) station in the city.

He later visited a residential complex in Agartala where around 330 households have already been connected through piped natural gas, gaining first-hand insight into the benefits of the system.

Addressing TNGCL officials, Lalchhanzova said the completion of the pipeline would mark a significant milestone for Mizoram by ensuring a reliable and affordable gas supply for residents. He said the availability of natural gas would not be limited to domestic use but would also support commercial, industrial and transport sectors.

The minister expressed optimism that the project would generate employment opportunities and pave the way for the establishment of major industries in the state. He urged IGCL and TNGCL to maintain diligence and adhere strictly to timelines to ensure the project is completed within the stipulated period.