Truckers announce four-day strike in Mizoram over crumbling NH-306

Truck operators and commercial vehicle owners in Mizoram’s Kolasib district have announced a four-day strike from October 23, protesting the poor condition of National Highway-306 — the state’s key transport lifeline.

The protest, organised by the Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of drivers and vehicle owners, will block the Sairang–Vairengte and Kolasib–Bairabi stretches of NH-306 from 7 am on October 23 to 4 pm on October 26. The alternate Kawnpui–Durtlang route connecting Aizawl and Kolasib will also be closed.

MTA Kolasib general secretary Vanlallungtiawia said the road has become “dangerous for trucks and other vehicles” despite being repaired as recently as July and August. “Many vehicles have met with accidents because of the poor condition of the road,” he said, blaming slow and substandard repair work by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The association has demanded that the state government and NHIDCL expedite repairs before winter sets in. “If the work continues at this pace, it won’t be completed even before the next rainy season,” Vanlallungtiawia warned. He also accused NHIDCL of negligence, saying the agency “does not pay due importance to roads under its care in Mizoram.”

Around 30 local commercial vehicle associations have pledged support to the strike. Emergency service vehicles will be exempted.

State officials said that repair work on the highway is ongoing. The NH-306 — also known as NH-6 — connects Mizoram’s capital Aizawl with Silchar in Assam and serves as a crucial supply route for essential goods.

According to Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Director Saizikpuii, the repair work has already disrupted supplies of LPG and fuel. Trucks carrying essentials are often stranded for days, causing irregular deliveries, though no major shortage has been reported yet. (With inputs from PTI)