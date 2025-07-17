Truckers’ body sues Mizoram govt over poor highway conditions

The Mizoram Truck Drivers Association (MTDA) has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the Mizoram government and a construction firm over the persistent poor condition of a crucial stretch of National Highway 306, which connects the state to Assam via Silchar.

The Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court has admitted the petition for hearing, an MTDA leader confirmed on Thursday.

The PIL highlights the deteriorated Kawnpui-Sairang section of NH-306 and parts of NH-6 between the 118–133 km mark, particularly vulnerable during the monsoon season.

The highway, considered the economic lifeline of Mizoram, facilitates all essential supplies into the state. Frequent landslides and potholes have resulted in numerous vehicular accidents and damage, forcing many truckers to avoid the route altogether.

Despite repeated repairs, the MTDA alleges the quality of the roadwork has remained substandard. The worst-hit section — Kawnpui-Khamrang on NH-6 — is currently under repair, according to officials of the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). The construction company has taken over this stretch, along with the Bilkhawthlir-Kolasib segment of NH-306, from the state PWD.



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Earlier in July, the Kolasib unit of the Mizoram Tipper Association (MTA) had taken matters into its own hands, repairing the Kawnpui-Khamrang road and halting truck movement for six days — which led to a severe fuel shortage across the state.

PWD Minister Vanlalhlana had earlier clarified that NH-6/306 between Sairang and Vairengte near the Assam border was handed over to NHIDCL by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in 2020. Though NHIDCL was initially reluctant to take over parts of the road due to pending repair work by the state government, it fully assumed responsibility after repairs were completed last year.

Vanlalhlana added that the Mizoram government spent ₹200 crore in 2024–25 and ₹111.74 crore in the current fiscal year to maintain these vital roads, after NHIDCL delayed action. He also pointed out that the state no longer receives MoRTH funds for national highway maintenance.

Meanwhile, the youth wing of the opposition Congress has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Lalduhoma and PWD Minister Vanlalhlana, blaming them for the poor state of the highway and accusing them of evading responsibility. They said Mizoram will continue to suffer from bad roads unless both leaders step down.