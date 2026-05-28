Two arrested after over 9 kg meth tablets seized near Myanmar border in Mizoram

Two persons were arrested after security agencies seized more than 9 kg of methamphetamine tablets in Lawngtlai district near the Myanmar border, officials said on May 28.

According to an official statement, the operation was carried out on Tuesday at AOC Veng locality by a joint team of the Excise and Narcotics Department, Assam Rifles and other agencies based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the raid, officials recovered 9.8 kg of methamphetamine tablets, estimated to be around one lakh tablets. An SUV allegedly used to transport the narcotics consignment was also seized.

The accused were identified as Lalrammuana (47) and Lalrinpuia (44), both residents of Armed Veng locality in Aizawl.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the drugs were transported from Aizawl and were allegedly meant for distribution in Lawngtlai when the accused were intercepted by the joint team.

Authorities have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and further investigation is underway.